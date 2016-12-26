ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: A look at local athletes who left their mark at the next level in 2016 | TheUnion.com

Nevada County is often referred to as a small foothill community. And, while that description is apt, this small community continues to churn out big-time talent.

As 2016 comes to a close we take a look back at some of the alumni from local high schools that left their mark on the college and professional sporting landscapes.

LOWE AND BEHOLD

Logan Lowe is just a sophomore at George Washington University, but in his short time with the Colonials he has proven to be a rising star in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, was named to the All-Atlantic 10 team as a freshmen in May. He was the only freshmen in the conference to earn that honor. He was also named the A-10 rookie of the week four times.

Now in his sophomore season, Lowe is a leader on the team and has paced the Colonials in several events throughout the first half of this season.

Lowe also won the 2016 Sacramento City Men’s Championship held at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in June.

VIRVA FINISHES ONE CHAPTER, STARTS ANOTHER

Dillon Virva, a 2012 Nevada Union graduate concluded his college swimming career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with an impressive performance and has since been making waves as a professional.

In his final collegiate competition, the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in March, Virva earned ninth place in the 50 free event. After placing 11th in the preliminaries with a time of 19.25 seconds, Virva won the consolation heat with a UNLV and Western Athletic Conference record time of 19.07. The mark was a personal best for Virva and garnered him Honorable Mention All-America status.

Virva’s ninth-place finish is the highest individual finish for a Rebel at the NCAA Championships since 2000, according to UNLVRebels.com.

Virva has since competed against past and present Olympians at the USA Olympic Trials and as a member of the U.S. National Swim Team at the Short Course World Championships as well as the U.S. National Team vs. Big Ten College Championship in Indianapolis in November.

LADY BRUINS SHINE ON DIAMOND

The last time the Bear River softball team won a Sac-Joaquin Section title was 2012. The Lady Bruins beat Whitney to earn the Division III championship. In that 2012 victory over Whitney, Lady Bruins shortstop Stephanie Ceo led off the game with a home run and added a grand slam in the fourth inning. Bear River’s power hitting catcher Alyssa Reina added a base knock and was masterful behind the plate. And, hard throwing pitcher Maddie Phelps came in and closed the game out from the slab, striking out two of the four batters she faced.

In 2016, all three boasted strong seasons as members of Division I college softball teams.

Reina, a 2012 Bear River graduate, helped the Bison win 39 games and the Summit League title. The redshirt junior catcher, started all 54 games, batted .335 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and a team best 49 RBIs.

Ceo, also a 2012 Bear River graduate, helped the Texas Longhorns (38-16) reach the second round of the NCAA Lafayette Regional. In her senior season, Ceo started 53 games in the infield, batted .273 with three doubles, three triples, 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Phelps, another 2012 Bear River graduate, helped the Alabama State Hornets (28-27) reach the NCAA Gainesville Regional. The senior pitcher went 18-12 with a 3.70 ERA on the season. Phelps was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, was named the SWAC Pitcher of the Week multiple times and also notched a no-hitter.

VALLEJO CONCLUDES COLLEGE CAREER

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, wrapped up his senior season at Boise State a little earlier than expected after having season-ending wrist surgery in late November. But, he will not soon be forgotten in Boise for what he was able to do as a linebacker for the Broncos.

In his senior season, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 226-pound outside linebacker had 69 tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack in nine games. In his four-year career at Boise State, Vallejo made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns. His most productive year came during his sophomore season when he led the Broncos with 100 tackles, was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl.

ROENICKE AND WELZ TRAVEL TOGETHER

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, played for three different minor-league baseball teams this past season, taking the mound for the Single A Inland Empire 66ers, the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and finally the Triple A Salt Lake Bees (all affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels).

While with the Travelers, Roenicke was teammates with Zach Welz, a 2011 Bear River graduate. Roenicke, a 6-foot, 3-inch, right-handed relief pitcher, and Welz, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 190-pound outfielder, would play together for a portion of the season and both found various levels of success along the way.

Roenicke appeared in 31 games for the three teams throughout the season and finished with a combined 3.80 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Welz gained notoriety when a spectacular play by him went viral. The second-year pro made an amazing home run thwarting catch that took him up and over the outfield fence.

Facing the Tulsa Drillers on Aug. 25, the Travelers held an 8-4 lead when a Drillers batter hit a ball that looked to be headed out, but Welz chased it down in right field, jumped up and caught the ball as he flipped over the wall.

Welz, who also played for three different minor-league teams n 2016, played in 98 games and finished the season with a .241 batting average, 10 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBIs.

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

Kendal Nielsen, a 2012 Bear River graduate, was one of three Cal Poly San Luis Obispo athletes to bring home a Big West Conference title after placing first in the triple jump at the Big West Track & Field Championships held in Long Beach in May.

Nielsen, a senior, won the women’s triple jump with a career-best mark of 42 feet, 6.25 inches. Her distance blew the competition away as the next closest mark was 41-05. Nielsen ranks No. 3 in school history in the event, according to gopoly.com.

Nora Pizzella, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, helped the Chico State women’s cross country team win the NCAA Division II Regional title in early November.

The win for the Wildcats was their second in a row and seventh in 14 years.

Pizzella, a freshmen, was one of seven Wildcat runners to place among the top-31 finishers, earning 25th out of 204 runners at Amend Park in Billings, Montana. She finished the 6K race in a time of 22 minutes, 4.8 seconds.

Pizzella and Wildcats would go on to place fourth at the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Leo, Florida. Pizzella placed 59th overall and fifth among Chico State harriers with a time of 21:52.9 on the 6K course.

A DAY AT THE BEACH

Ali Daley McColloch, a 2005 Nevada Union graduate and pro beach volleyball player, continued to make a name for herself on the AVP circuit this year.

The highlight of McColloch’s season came at the AVP Championships in Chicago in September when she and her partner, Geena Urango, placed third overall. McColloch also had top-five finishes in Huntington Beach and San Francisco during the season.

