ALUMNI: Nevada Union grad Tanner Vallejo injured in preseason opener | TheUnion.com

Tanner Vallejo's NFL debut was cut short after the rookie linebacker suffered a shoulder injury in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener.

Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate and sixth round pick by the Bills, left Thursday's game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Vallejo did not return to the game after walking off the field with trainers. The seriousness of the injury is still unknown. The Bills would go on to lose their preseason opener to the Vikings, 17-10.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound Vallejo has garnered positive attention at the Bills training camp, where he has moved into the second-string Sam linebacker (strong side linebacker) spot behind 10-year veteran Lorenzo Alexander, according to the Bills' first unofficial depth chart released Monday.

The Nevada Union football standout, who went on to be a four-year starter at Boise State, is one of several outside linebackers vying to make the Bills final 53-man roster.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

His most productive year came during his sophomore season, in which he led the Broncos with 100 tackles, was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.