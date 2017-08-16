ALUMNI: Nevada Union grad Logan Lowe eliminated at US Amateur Championship

After an impressive first couple of rounds in Southern California, Logan Lowe had his bid to win the U.S. Amateur Championships come to an end Wednesday.

Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, lost to Doc Redman, four and three, in the match play round of 64. Redman, the No. 62 seed, advanced to the match play portion of the tourney after winning a playoff earlier in the day.

Playing at the Riviera Country Club in Palisades, California, Lowe fell behind early when Redman birdied hole No. 1 and Lowe settled for par. Lowe evened the match when he parred No. 4, but Redman won the next two holes. Lowe pulled back to within one with a birdie on No. 11, but Redman responded by winning holes No. 13, No. 14 and No. 15 to close out the match.

Lowe earned the No. 3 seed heading into the match play rounds after putting together back-to-back strong rounds during the stroke play portion of the tourney. He opened the tournament Monday with a 1-under par 69 at the Riviera. Lowe then carded a 3-under-par 67 at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles in the second round of stroke play Tuesday. The top 64 golfers after two rounds of stroke play advanced to the match play rounds, which whittle down the field until a champion is crowned after a 36-hole finale on Sunday.

Lowe recently wrapped up his sophomore season at George Washington University, where he was named his team's MVP, made the All-Atlantic 10 Team for the second straight year and earned a spot on the 2017 NCAA Division I PING All-Region Team. Lowe had a team best 72.59 scoring average, tallied five top-10 finishes and one victory in 11 tournaments played. He also recorded the lowest score in school history with a 65 in the first round at the Marshall Invitational Sept. 12.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

