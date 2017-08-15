ALUMNI: Nevada Union grad Logan Lowe advances at US Amateur championship

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, logged another impressive round at the U.S. Amauteur Championships Tuesday.

Playing at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Lowe carded a 3-under-par 67 in the second round of stroke play. This comes a day after shooting a 1-under-par 69 at the Riviera Country Club in Palisades, California in the first round.

After two rounds of stroke play, Lowe sits at 4-under par and in a tie for third place. Hayden Wood leads the pack of amateur golfers at 9-under.

On Tuesday, Lowe started his day with a bogey on hole No. 10. It would be his only bogey of the round.

Lowe quickly evened his score for the day with a birdie on No. 12, a 402-yard Par 4. He then moved to 1-under for the round with a birdie on No. 14, a 584-yard Par 5. Lowe went on to birdie hole No. 1, a 492-yard par-5, as well as hole No. 4, a 451-yard Par-4, before finishing with five straight pars.

After two days of stroke play, Lowe has nine birdies and five bogeys.

The U.S. Amateur Championship now transitions into a match play format for the rest of the tournament. The top 64 players out of the 300-plus player field advance to the match play rounds. The round of 64 is set for today and the field will be whittled down each day until a winner is crowned after a 36-hole finale Sunday.

Lowe recently wrapped up his sophomore season at George Washington University where he was named his team's MVP, made the All-Atlantic 10 Team for the second straight year and earned a spot on the 2017 NCAA Division I PING All-Region Team. Lowe had a team best 72.59 scoring average, tallied five top-10 finishes and one victory in 11 tournaments played. He also recorded the lowest score in school history with a 65 in the first round at the Marshall Invitational Sept. 12.

Lowe is also strong in the classroom, being recognized on the George Washington Athletics Academic Dean's List.

While at Nevada Union Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

