ALUMNI: Nevada Union alumnus Tanner Vallejo ready to take next step, prepares for NFL Combine | TheUnion.com

There’s no question Tanner Vallejo is one of the best linebackers to have ever roamed the field at Nevada Union’s Hooper Stadium.

As a Miner he was a dominating defender who impressed with his bruising hits and relentless assault on the opposing team’s offense.

He brought the same intensity and his ever-developing skill set to the collegiate game where he shined for four years at Boise State. Now, Vallejo is making strides toward the next level as he prepares for the NFL Scouting Combine Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“I don’t want it to end,” Vallejo said in a phone interview Monday. “Football is all I’ve ever known. It’s been my dream (to play in the NFL) since I was a kid.”

The NFL Scouting Combine is a week-long event that allows NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel the opportunity to evaluate prospects through various physical drills as well as in-person interviews.

The 2013 Nevada Union graduate has been working tirelessly at the Fischer Institute for Physical Therapy and Performance in Phoenix preparing for the upcoming combine.

“Right now it’s a full time job,” Vallejo said of his preparations for the Combine. “I’m out here at the Fischer Institute in Arizona working with some of the best trainers and physical therapists in the world.”

Vallejo, who is listed at 6-foot, 1-inch, 226-pounds on the Boise State website, concluded his senior campaign with the Broncos with 69 tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack in nine games played. He did miss the team’s final three games of the season after opting to have surgery on a wrist he injured in the team’s second game of the season against Washington State. Vallejo said he tore ligaments in his right wrist during that game and it caused his wrist to dislocate. He wore a cast on the wrist and “gritted it out” as long as he could, playing in the next seven games, but said he had to start thinking about his future in the game. Having the surgery when he did allowed him enough time to rehab the wrist and prepare for the Combine.

During Vallejo’s four year career at Boise State, he made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns. His most productive year came during his sophomore season in which he led the Broncos with 100 tackles, was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl.

When asked what round he thinks he will go in the draft and if he has a team he would prefer to play for, Vallejo said, “Everyone wants to go high in the draft, that’s a given. As far as what team? I just want to hear my name called and get a shot because that’s all I need.”

Through the injuries and day-to-day grind that is being a Division I student-athlete Vallejo said he never once doubted his dream of playing in the NFL.

“I’ve always been a believer in what I can do and always believed that I could make it,” he said. “Now I’m one step away.”

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo was a tackling machine, notching 419 tackles in his three year varsity career. He was also a three-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection. The last time Nevada Union made the playoffs was Vallejo’s senior season (2012).

Vallejo added that he appreciates all the support he receives from his hometown fans and had a message for young football players that have big gridiron aspirations.

“Just work hard and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.,” he said. “Put the distractions behind you and put in the extra effort and things will happen.”

