AIR RACES: Close contests highlight 54th annual Reno National Championship Air Races

The 54th annual Reno National Championship Air Races concluded five days of racing on Sunday with some of the most thrilling competition seen in years.

In a most exciting finale of the coveted Unlimited Class, hopes for returning Gold Champion, Steven Hinton, of Chino, to claim his eighth victory were dashed when James Consalvi, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed Hinton on the last lap, following an intense side by side battle in their ultra-fast modified P-51s. Consalvi attempted to get around Hinton numerous times before being forced to climb to lap a slower plane on their fourth course circuit. He then seized an opportunity by turning his altitude back into speed, diving ahead of Hinton to a slingshot victory at an average 481.340 mph over Hinton's 480.744.

Another exciting Gold championship occurred in the AT-6 Class with John Lohmar, of Dallas, in "Radical Velocity" narrowly beating Nick Macy, of Tulelake, flying "Six Cat," following a howling six lap neck-and-neck duel that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Lohmar barely clocked a victory of 225.470 over Macy's photo finish second place of 225.434.

In other races, Jet Class winner, Rick Vandam, of Reno, took the Gold in his L-39 "American Spirit" at 494.210 over Zachary McNeill, flying "Stealth" at 471.511.

Jeff LaVelle, of Mukilteo, Washington, captured the Sport Class Gold at 388.313 over Vicky Benzing, of Saratoga, racing "Lucky Too" to a 360.130 second place.

The Formula One Championship went to top qualifier, Lowell Slatter, of Buhl, Idaho, flying "Fraed Naught" at 242.104 ahead of Steve Senegal of San Bruno, in "Endeavor" at 240.607.

In the Biplane Class, top qualifier Andrew Buehler, from Olalla, Washington, handsomely captured his Gold victory at 226.725 in "Phantom," well ahead of second place, Jake Stewart, of Carinth, Texas, flying "Bad Mojo" at 209.118.

The Reno National Championship Air Races is the fastest motor-sport in the world. Six classes of racing were augmented by air show performers including flying demonstrations by the Texas Legends Heritage Museum and the U.S. Military.