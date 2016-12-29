A big thank you from the sports desk | TheUnion.com

Nevada County has so much to offer, especially when it comes to athletics.

From the Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon to the Nevada City Classic to the Gold Country Grand Prix to high school and youth sports to recreational league sports — locals keep active and competitive around these parts. With all that good stuff going on it is often difficult to touch on all of it and give recognition where it is due.

Luckily, throughout 2016 so many people contributed to the local content in The Union’s sports pages, it made it possible to provide readers with a better look at the athletic exploits and achievements of those in our community.

So, as we dive into 2017, there are a handful of people I would like to thank for their contributions to The Union’s sports pages.

First, I want to thank Brian O’Brien for his contributions in photography. O’Brien regularly has photos in our pages spanning boys and girls basketball, football and track and field. O’Brien has been a contributor for years and has continued to do so even though both his kids are now off at college. O’Brien is also a “Beat The Experts” Football Pick ‘em Game expert and the title sponsor. Thank you Brian, you are appreciated.

Another person who regularly provides The Union with results is Gary Loucks, the Gold Country Grand Prix statistician. Loucks is essential in making sure the runners in our community get acknowledged. He’s also very good about letting us know when we spell a name wrong or make an error. Thanks for keeping us on our toes, Gary.

A big thanks goes to all the coaches, scorekeepers and parents that submit high school and other youth sport results as well. I can’t be at everything, so your help is much appreciated, and keeps the public in the know on local teams across a plethora of sports.

I also want to thank our sports columnists Jim Adams, John Renslow and Phil Carville for their columns throughout the year. Adams with his “In the Wake of The Week” columns that run every Saturday encapsulating the past seven days in local and national sports, Renslow with his weekly “Get into Golf” columns that provide valuable insights and tips, and Carville with his senior fitness columns that run on the first Tuesday of every month all add depth to the sports pages and for that you all have my gratitude.

I also want to thank freelance writer Brian Shepard for his continued quality work covering high school sports, especially the masterful job he does covering Bear River football. Thanks Shep, you’re the man.

Spencer Kellar also deserves some acknowledgment for his several high school sports contributions. Thanks Spencer.

Also deserving a shout out is Kael Newton, a Nevada Union graduate and current student at the University of Oregon who interned with The Union this summer. Thanks for you stellar work at the Nevada City Classic as well as other contributions to the sports desk.

I would also like to welcome freelance writer Mina Ricci, and thank her for her cycling articles throughout the year and the ones she will write in the future.

A big thank you goes to the “Beat the Experts” sponsors, as well. If it wasn’t for them, the football pick ‘em game would not be possible.

And to all the other writers who contributed stories in 2016, thank you for improving our breadth of content and reach. There are so many people to thank, I won’t be able to cover it all, and if I didn’t mention you just know you have my gratitude.

Here’s to another stellar year of Nevada County Sports.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.