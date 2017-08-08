16th annual Bill Schultz Golf Classic to benefit CoRR | TheUnion.com

The Community Recovery Resources (CoRR) Foundation will be hosting the 16th Annual Bill Schultz Golf Classic, Aug. 26.

The fundraiser will benefit CoRR's programs for teens, families, parents and individuals recovering from substance use disorders.

The golf tournament, which is set take place at the Alta Sierra Country Club, will include lunch, a round of golf, a silent auction, hole games and a brief program. The tourney gets rolling with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost to participate is $150 per player.

For more information about the event or to register visit http://www.corr.us or contact Rachel Kaloian at 530-273-9541 Ext. 226 or by email at rkaloian@corr.us.

The tournament honors former supervisor Bill Schultz as it raises funds to support CoRR's treatment, recovery and wellness programs. He's worn many hats in this community including business owner, elected representative of District 4, friend, teacher and life coach. Schultz served multiple terms on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors during some very turbulent times, many specific to the Fourth District. He played a leadership role in creating state mandated DUI programs and championed many of the improvements we all enjoy at Western Gateway Park. As a founder of the Nevada County Council on Alcoholism, which later became Community Recovery Resources (CoRR), Schultz has affected the outcome of literally thousands of lives.

Schultz' leadership in the community through his service as a supervisor and his efforts in establishing and supporting recovery programs is deeply appreciated; his lifelong commitment helped many individuals and families rebuild their lives and reach their full potential.

Since 1974 CoRR continues to touch the lives of over 4,000 people yearly with a full spectrum of prevention and treatment services. CoRR programs support families,children, and adolescents with a focus on effective outcomes of recovery and wellness, and family health and self-sufficiency. CoRR provides a residential facility for entire families; transitional supportive housing; outpatient services; family therapy; primary healthcare, and a child development center. CoRR's Campus model supports the entire family to remain together as they become healthy, substance-free and re-integrate into the community.