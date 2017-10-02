 Social Media Buzz: What people are saying about the Las Vegas shooting (LIVE FEED) | TheUnion.com

A gunman opened fire on a country music concert at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino last night in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the count is ongoing, there are close to 60 dead and more than 500 injured. The shooter committed suicide following the attacks.

People from around the world are sharing their thoughts and questions about what is being called  the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. modern history.

