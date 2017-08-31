 Social Media Buzz: #PleasantFire coverage from around the area | TheUnion.com

Back to: News

Social Media Buzz: #PleasantFire coverage from around the area

The Pleasant Fire, located off Highwy 49 and Pleasant Valley Road south of North San Juan, is currently burning at least 280 acres with 25 percent containment as of Thursday afternoon.
The fire is being covered regionally with news groups and local residents sharing stories and experiences on social media. Follow the conversation below!

Also check out our live scanner feed here: