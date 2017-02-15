Landslides on Highway 49 cause traffic | TheUnion.com

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, portions of Highway 49 are currently closed due to slip-outs, also known as mudslides, according to Caltrans.

The highway is closed from 2.4 miles North of Nevada City at Newton Road, to 11.2 miles North of Nevada City at Tyler Foote Crossing Road due to slip-outs.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

3 cars involved in crash on Hwy 49, just south of Lime Kiln. Slow down! — Brian Hamilton (@MrBrianHamilton) February 16, 2017



Highway 49 is also closed from Yuba Pass Summit to Sattley in Sierra County due to flooding.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes from the Yuba/ Sierra County line to Yuba Pass Summit in Sierra County due to storm cleanup.

For more information go here.