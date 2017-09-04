Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Sept. 3-9, 2017
September 4, 2017
Labor Day weekend lane closures will not be allowed during the following days and hours due to the Labor Day Weekend unless for traffic hazard or special exemption received: I-80, U.S. 50, Hwys 28, 89, and 267: 6 a.m. Friday, September 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 5; All other highways: from 8 a.m. Friday, September 1 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 4
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work for the county roadway under the bridge.
Other Long Term Projects (Sierra/Nevada/Placer Counties):
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 14 to August 31 for pavement work.
State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.
State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion. (This will remain in place over the Labor Day weekend)
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Brunswick Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls on the surface street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night through Friday morning for paving operations.
State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit for Hwy 20: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure around the clock Wednesday through 5 a.m. Saturday for sewer work.
State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit to Hwy 20: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday night through Saturday morning for sewer work.
State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Wolf/Combie Roads to Alta Sierra: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for shoulder work.
State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right shoulder and intermittent right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for emergency work.
State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Slate Range Road to Chapman Saddle Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.
State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for grinding operations.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.
State Route 49 (Placer County) at Lone Star Road: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median and shoulder closures 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for utility work.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from Foresthill Road to Borland Street/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for multiple maintenance operations.
Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Park overcrossing to I-80/89 separator: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median and shoulder closures from around the clock beginning 12:01 a.m. Tuesday night to 11:59 p.m. Thursday for electrical work.
Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Park overcrossing and the I-80/89 separator: Motorists can expect intermittent full EB and WB ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning for electrical work.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Hampshire Rocks/Rainbow undercrossing to East Cisco undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for k-rail removal.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for striping operations.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada state line to Farad undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for emergency work.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Truckee River to Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.
Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Hinton undercrossing to Floriston exit: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.
Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the westbound Vista Point to the Donner Park overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.
State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.
State Route 89 – Southbound (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to Rampart Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 89 – Northbound (Placer County) from Montreal Road to Cabin Creek Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for shoulder work.
State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Bear River Bridge to Bertino Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for shoulder repair.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Summer Star/Armes: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Summer Star/Armes Lane to Newcastle Tunnel: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.
State Route 267 – Southbound (Placer County) from National Avenue to Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for electrical work.
State Route 267 – Northbound (Nevada County) from Brockway Road/Soaring Way to Junction I-80/Hwy89: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for electrical work.
For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.