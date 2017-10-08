Short-term rental conversation to continue Tuesday in Grass Valley

The Grass Valley City Council will discuss regulations for short-term vacation rentals, which include platforms such as AirBnB and VRBO, Tuesday — a hotly-debated topic among city residents.

City staff presented the council with details on regulations adopted by other nearby cities last month and council members gave their initial thoughts on how Grass Valley might tackle the issue. Currently, the city doesn't have any policies governing the short-term rental market.

Council members said they weren't interested in banning the market outright, but were in favor of some regulations that could help address community members' concerns.

Staff will solicit feedback from the council Tuesday on a variety of questions that will help inform draft regulations, according to a staff report.

A draft ordinance will then be presented to the city's planning commission for public hearing and approval before coming back to the council.

Staff will ask the council whether the city should collect transient occupancy taxes on short-term rentals, allow the rentals in all residential zones, require a homeowner to live on-site, and require available parking spaces, among other questions.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall, 125 E Main St., Grass Valley.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.