‘Save Hwy 174’ to meet tonight

Save Hwy 174 will meet Wednesday to discuss strategies for opposing the California Department of Transportation's Highway 174 Safety Improvement Project.

Wednesday's meeting — scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 210 N Auburn St. — is open to the public.

The Caltrans project proposes widening lanes and shoulders and creating 20 feet of "clear recovery zone" on either side of the road along a two-mile stretch of the highway between Maple Way and You Bet Road. Department officials say that stretch is a safety issue due to a high number of collisions, some of which have resulted in injuries or fatalities.

Save Hwy 174 members say the project would detract from the scenic nature of the highway, kill 1,700 coniferous trees and encourage speeding.

Caltrans is expected to soon notify property owners along the highway about land acquisitions.

