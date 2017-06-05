Savannah Hanson: Stress, health and cellular memory | TheUnion.com

I often get a sense of how people in the community are doing while hanging out in the sauna at the gym. Sometimes I am deeply inspired by all the fascinating people and topics I hear while there.

Yet other times, I feel compassion as I hear people speak about how stressed they are.

I heard one woman say the only time she can relax is in the sauna. I heard some men talk about being able to relax through the local float tanks. These are wonderful ways to relax yet may only temporarily relieve stress.

Relieving stress is vital. Harvard Medical school say that 60-90 percent of all illness, accident, and disease are caused by stress. Yet many people I encounter generally focus on the symptom of stress rather than dealing with the source. Dr. Eric Nestler is the Dean for Academic and Scientific Affairs and Director of the Friedman Brain Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He served as the Director of the Division of Molecular Psychiatry at Yale until 2000, He has said most medical treatments treat the symptoms rather than the source of disease. He said that the source of both vitality and of any health problem is cellular memory.

Harvard Medical school say that 60-90 percent of all illness, accident, and disease are caused by stress. Yet many people I encounter generally focus on the symptom of stress rather than dealing with the source.

Dr. Ed Levitan of the Ultra Wellness Center details five critical areas for health. First is the physical body, then the biochemistry, the emotional and psychological factor, the social aspect and finally spirituality and a sense of purpose. Most people I listened to seemed to be primarily focused on the first factor. Yet in our community, I am also amazed at how many people are spiritually aware. A book called "The Blue Zones" explores social support, discovering that the places where people live the longest are where there is the greatest social support.

Many of us are strong in one or two of the five areas of health. Yet it is important we consider them all. In my work with hundreds of students and clients, I have found the emotionally and psychological aspects are the ones that can be either the most neglected or the least understood. I recently heard a psychiatrist say that just over a decade ago it was considered somewhat groundbreaking to consider the relationship between emotions and the body. As a culture, we are trained to suppress or inappropriately express difficult emotions. Few are aware of the importance of letting the energy be pure sensation in the body that is fully allowed. Allowing whatever we are feeling to pass through the body as sensation releases toxicity in cellular memory which gives us the spaciousness to make new choices. My life long anxiety continued even after becoming a therapist until I learned the cellular memory release process.

Part of my life purpose is to educate people about this aspect of health and well-being. I hear people in the gym say they are having trouble breathing, cannot sleep, are so exhausted. They are dedicated to their workout, which is wonderful to see. Obviously, health is a complex topic that includes diet, exercise, lifestyle, social, medical and other factors. Yet when I get into conversations with people about the place emotions and the ability to allow physical sensations to flow through the body, for many it seems to be both a revelation and a cause for celebration that there is another possible way to work with inexplicable symptoms for which they have yet to find relief.

The power of presence, of allowing our emotions as physical sensations in the body, to allow the heaviness of sadness and grief, the red heat of anger, the shaking and jitteriness of anxiety is something few are trained to do. Yet dropping the resistance to what is, saying yes to the present moment can often bring a startling sense of release and respite. It may take education and training to say yes to that which is here now, to be alert enough to watch sensations arise and pass away without constriction. Yet this simple process of allowing is all that is required to begin to dump toxic memories from our systems with the possibility of permanently releasing stress.

In my professional and personal experience, it is vital this all rest on a foundation of self-love. This is ultimately the key that opens every door. Yet it is not uncommon for me to find clients who consider self-love to feel like an impossibility until they begin to release some of the old conditioning stored in the body. Only then does the possibility of truly loving ourselves and returning to a natural state of well-being come alive.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT at 530-575-5052 or savannah@RaisedinLove.com