Saturday afternoon Grass Valley fire extinguished quickly

A vegetation fire on Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley was extinguished in a hurry Saturday afternoon, according to a release.

Grass Valley, Nevada County Consolidated and Cal-Fire units responded for a vegetation fire near Maltman and Joerschke Dr., the release stated. The fire was burning in an area between a parking lot and a commercial building.

The fire was held to a 20- by 30-foot area and caused major damage to a vehicle parked near-by. There was no damage to the nearby building and no injuries reported, according to the release.

The fire was contained at 1:13 p.m. and the last unit cleared at 1:42 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

— The Union staff