Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Nevada County

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Got the right stuff? Join the Nevada County Sheriff's Office volunteers

Assist our local sheriff's Office. Be involved in almost every division — civil, evidence, jail, community or boat patrol, or office support. Help with charity and public safety events throughout the year. You may not always know whose life you may save but you will save lives with what you do.

Baby cuddlers needed

Volunteer once or twice a week for a three and a half hour shift at a local clinic in the Child Development Center assisting staff with feeding, rocking, reading and singing to infants and toddlers. Volunteers are between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. Please be able to carry infants and toddlers, be patient and calm and willing to work with a team. A TB test and background check are required.

Clerical assistance for the 'Read Up!' Literacy Program

The Read Up! Literacy Program helps adults build their reading and writing skills through the free, confidential, one on one efforts of volunteer tutors. Currently Read Up! is offering an opportunity for a clerical volunteer. The clerical volunteer would assist one to two days a week with administrative tasks such as gathering data and filing. Over 30 million adults nationwide struggle with everyday basic life tasks! Read Up! knows that there are many people in this county who would benefit by improving their skills. Come be a part of this fantastic program today!

Become a friendly visitor!

Visit a senior or someone with a disability, who is socially isolated for a couple of hours a week in their home. Enjoy a new friendship through talking and listening, or sharing crafts and hobbies together. If you are a good listener and enjoy spending time with people who have lived experience over many decades, this may be the perfect way to give back to your community. Just bring yourself. You will be given an orientation and there are monthly training's and support groups so you can meet other volunteers and share insights.

Do you have a pick-up truck and a strong back?

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is currently seeking wood delivery drivers to achieve their mission and support local seniors. GCCS is looking for friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their local senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Program Delivery Team, you will work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. GCCS will also ask that you help with their big delivery events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement if requested. Days and times needed vary based on the needs of clients. Shifts range from four to six hours per week.

Be the eyes and ears of the community

Become a police volunteer. The Grass Valley Police Department needs your help with various tasks for the department. Whether its car and foot patrol or traffic and crowd control for special events, act as "eyes and ears" to help keep our community safe. Must be 18 years old, possess valid driver's license, have no felony convictions, no warrants, and be ready to serve our community. Volunteers must complete a department background investigation. Shifts are four hours long with a commitment of 16 hours a month.

See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.