Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Dining room host/receptionist

Become a host/receptionist at the Gold Country Senior Cafe! Greet and seat their senior guests, answer phones to free up staff during meal service, provide program information and referral assistance. All it takes is three hours a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Currently, they need a volunteer on Mondays and also some substitute assistance to fill in when a regular volunteer is absent.

Tutors needed for elementary students

Union Hill School is recruiting for caring adults to provide both academic and mentorship support to students in the K through 8th grade in a variety of subjects, but primarily in math. High school math skills, language arts skills, with a willingness and heartfelt concern to help young children become successful are the only skills needed. Tutors are needed Monday through Thursday and can either volunteer from 2:25 to 3:15 p.m. or 3:10 to 4 p.m.

Do you have a pick-up truck and a strong back?

Gold Country Community Services is seeking wood delivery drivers to achieve their mission and support local seniors. GCCS is looking for friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their local senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Program Delivery Team, you will work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. GCCS will also ask that you help with their big delivery events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement if requested. Days and times needed vary based on the needs of clients. Shifts range from four to six hours per week.

Got the right stuff? Join the Nevada County Sheriff's volunteers

Assist our local Sheriff's office. Be involved in almost every division — civil, evidence, jail, community or boat patrol, or office support. Help with charity and public safety events throughout the year.

FREED is looking for volunteers for their "Fix-It" program

FREED has a great need for volunteers with handy person skills and home repair. FREED Center for Independent Living helps people live safely and independently in their homes, and volunteers help make that happen. Volunteers provide labor for minor home modifications and health and safety related repairs in the homes of seniors and people with disabilities. The project coordinator matches volunteers to projects of their interest, ranging from grab bar installations, ramp construction, and minor plumbing or electrical repairs. Cost of materials for projects is provided.