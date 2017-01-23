 Report: Richardson returning to Auburn as city manager | TheUnion.com

The Auburn Journal is reporting current Grass Valley City Manager Robert Richardson is returning to Auburn as city manager, the same position he held from 2003 to 2014.

According to a press release, Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely said the city council chose Richardson for his proven leadership skills and accomplishments.

Check back for more on this developing story.

 

 