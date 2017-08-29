‘Rattlesnake Wrangler’ helps relocate venemous snakes in Nevada County

For seven years, Brad Peceimer has been offering his services as "The Rattlesnake Wrangler," volunteering to catch and relocate venomous snakes on Nevada County properties.

Peceimer began the service, he said, when his friend found a seven-foot long rattlesnake stuck in her chicken coop. The snake was bloated because it had just eaten a baby chicken and was caught in the coop's wire fence trying to wiggle away. The woman called Peceimer, deathly afraid, and asked for his help.

He responded quickly. Using some homemade tools — including a piece of PVC pipe with a makeshift noose attached to the end and a bucket — he was able to relocate the snake away from the woman's house.

Ever since, word has spread through social media that Peceimer is the one to call when a rattlesnake shows up.

Peceimer relocates the snakes free of charge. He volunteers with Nevada County Pets in Need, an organization that helps low-income and homeless individuals feed their animals, and said he asks his rattlesnake-fearing "clients" to consider donating to the cause in exchange for his services.

Patti Galle, co-founder of the pets organization — formerly known as Nevada County Pets of the Homeless — said Peceimer's services have brought in a significant revenue source over the years.

But Peceimer's main motivation, he said, is his love of wildlife.

"Most people would just whack them on the head with a shovel. This is a much better option," he said. "I believe they have a place in the environment here, and we don't need to be killing them."

Most of Peceimer's clients, he said, live on large, rural properties. He removes the snakes from the immediate areas surrounding clients' homes and moves them to other parts of their properties, where they are safely out of the way.

Peceimer said he once responded to a call on North Bloomfield Road, where a woman had found a small rattlesnake in her bathtub. He swiftly removed the snake from the bathroom and let it free outside. But when he scanned the perimeter of the house, he found 12 additional rattlesnakes. Less than two hours later, he'd relocated them all.

Peceimer clarified that he isn't a biologist or any kind of licensed professional. He's simply providing a service, he said, that helps people in the community and saves snakes from death.

Peceimer said he's seen rattlesnakes in Nevada County ranging from eight inches to seven feet long since he began. But aside from an incident when he was in college, he's never been bit.

"I'm very safe with my operation," he said.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.