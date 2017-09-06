Ranch Fire burns in Sierra County

Tahoe National Forest firefighters, along with Cal Fire and local resources, fought a wildfire spreading at a moderate rate north of Loyalton in Sierra County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started after 3 p.m. and quickly grew to about 70 acres by 4 p.m.

"It's moving fast with light fuels and wind," Tahoe National Forest Public Information Officer Michael Woodbridge said.

"Fine fuels burn real fast, so you get 50-60 acres real quick," Woodbridge said. "Those kind of fires are very different than those running through mature trees."

Air tankers from the Grass Valley air attack base could be heard taking off and landing in between fire retardant drops.

"We've got a lot of folks hitting it so it doesn't get too far," Woodbridge said.

Recommended Stories For You

Forward progress of the fire was halted after 4:15 p.m.