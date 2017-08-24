Purveyors Pantry brings new flavors to Nevada City

Home chefs will find their imaginations lighting up inside Nevada City's Purveyors Pantry, a new shop which features small-batch artisan sauces, dressings, marinades and condiments made locally.

The storefront, which opened in June at 220 Broad Street, serves as an "edible brochure" for Purveyors Pantry's production plant in Auburn, said Karen Foley, who co-owns the business with her husband John. Customers can browse the pantry's impressive selection inside the historic downtown building and are free to sample anything they'd like before taking it home.

In Auburn, the pantry creates its own unique recipes and goods, and it also acts as an "accelerator" for food entrepreneurs looking to turn their ideas into reality. The facility sources ingredients, cooks sauces and packages the finished products for about 80 artisans, many of whom are featured at the Nevada City store. Purveyors Pantry produces small-batch items, and sources from primarily organic and all-natural ingredients.

The Foleys hope to soon host tasting events at the Nevada City store, where artisans will present their creations. Customers can sign up for the pantry's "tasting club" inside the store or online at purveyorspantry.com to receive notifications about upcoming events.

Karen said the new store is her and John's way of showcasing the unique products they create. It's also "all about the town," she said, noting that the interior of the shop was designed with the city's historic aesthetic in mind, featuring antique fixtures and old drugstore cabinets from the 1800s.

"We love the historic nature of the town, and wanted the shop to fit in and embrace that," she said.

The Foleys bring decades of experience in the food industry to Nevada City. John is a noted culinary and business columnist whose work appears on Allbusiness.com and Examiner.com, and Karen is the former owner of a string of grocery stores and restaurants around the U.S.

Together, they've created a unique business model that strives to honor creative foodies and showcases a range of interesting flavors.

