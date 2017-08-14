‘Preserve 174’ meeting Tuesday

A group organizing against the California Department of Transportation's proposed safety project on Hwy 174 will meet Tuesday (Aug. 15) night.

Caltrans is proposing road modifications along a two-mile stretch of Hwy 174 between Maple Way and You Bet Road. The department plans to realign several curves and widen lanes in an effort to reduce the number of collisions along that stretch.

But some county residents say the project would deteriorate the scenic nature of the hwy and would negatively impact property owners. Caltrans said it identified 49 parcels that would be impacted and will soon begin the process of acquiring properties to complete the project.

Tuesday's project opposition meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 210 N. Auburn St.

— Matthew Pera