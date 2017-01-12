PREP BASKETBALL: Tough non-league schedule has Bear River ready for PVL play | TheUnion.com

For a Bear River girls basketball team boasting several talented players the goal this season is simple — make the playoffs.

“We really want to make the playoffs and go as far as we can,” said senior Alyssa Pulkinghorn. “I want to get first or second in the (Pioneer Valley League) and show people what we are made of.”

After winning PVL titles in 2013 and 2014, the Lady Bruins missed out on the playoffs in 2015 and were ousted in the first round last year.

This year’s Lady Bruins team is looking to get to the playoffs and stay there a while.

“Hopefully we can win league, go to playoffs and go as far as we can,” said junior Katelyn Meylor.

The Lady Bruins stormed out of the gates early on, winning their first three games and claiming the Lois Langford Tournament championship in Live Oak. Since then, it has been an up and down ride as Bear River has battled several Division I and Division II foes on their way to an 8-7 non-league record.

“We played a pretty tough non-league schedule,” said first year Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley. “We played four games against (Sierra Foothill League) teams, which are D-I, D-II teams. Plus, we played Reed which is a powerhouse in Nevada. So, our record isn’t indicative of how good we will be in our league.”

Billingsley believes Bear River’s difficult non-league schedule has prepared them to make a strong run in league play and earn a playoff spot as one of the top-three teams from the PVL.

“I would like to see us make a playoff run,” he said. “I think we are going to compete with Placer, Foothill and Colfax.”

Leading the Lady Bruins into league play is a solid group of juniors and seniors who have bought into Billingsley’s uptempo approach to the game.

“It’s a style of play kids love to play,” said Billingsley. “It’s exciting to watch, it gets a lot of kids involved and it’s fun… I’m proud of these girls for the way they have adjusted and given me their best effort. I think we’re going to have a fun time and ultimately be a team that contends for championships. Maybe not this year but in the near future, watch out for Bear River.”

So far this season, Bear River’s run and gun approach has it averaging 54.9 points per game and allowing 55.7 points per game.

MEET THE LADY BRUINS

Meylor, who is the third Meylor sister to come through the Bear River program, has been a star offensively and defensively for the Lady Bruins so far. In her second year on the varsity squad, the junior is averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game this season and grabs 4.4 steals per game.

“This season I need to step up more,” said Meylor, who is the team’s point guard. “I’m a captain on the court and need to step up my game and be a better all around player.”

Billingsley touted Meylor’s ability to do it all on the court.

“She can flat out score, she has a nose for the basketball, she has a high basketball IQ and she brings energy on defense,” he said. “On any given night she can go for 25. She is an exciting player for us.”

Joining Meylor in the backcourt is Pulkinghorn, who is in her second year with the varsity squad.

“She’s a very smart player,” said Billingsley. “We’re excited to have her. She is a steadying force for us. When things start to get out of control for us, she’s always that girl that can get us back on track. She’s a leader for us.”

Pulkinghorn is averaging 10.7 points per game this season and has 23 made 3-pointers, second to only Meylor’s 34 on the team.

At small forward, the Lady Bruins have a strong rebounder and defensive specialist in Rebecca Van Patten.

“She’s very athletic, a good rebounder and a defensive force,” Billingsley said of Van Patten.

In the post, the Lady Bruins have been pleasantly surprised by the rise of junior Mallory Rath, who has earned her way into the starting lineup with her ability to rebound and score from the block.

“Rath came out of nowhere and is just destroying it in the post,” said senior forward Ashley Albee.

Rath is averaging 8.1 points per game to go with 9.7 rebound per game. She has posted double digit numbers in rebounding in eight games this season, including a 19 rebound game against Vintage in which she also scored 23 points.

Rath, like Meylor, is also the last of three sisters to come through the Bear River program, following in the footsteps of Teryn Rath and Kaely Rath. Mallory said she often reaches out to her sisters for advice.

“I’m always asking them how to be a better post player and teammate,” she said.

In the other post position, Bear River has a three-year varsity player in Albee, who has the skills to play any position on the court.

“She can play two through five,” said Billingsley. “She’s a phenomenal athlete, has great attitude and is a fun player to be around.”

Albee is averaging 7.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and 4.4 steals per game.

In her senior season, Albee said she wants to be a force in league play and make a postseason run.

“As long as we make the playoffs and finish in the top three. I will be happy with that,” she said.

Reserve players Kylee Dresbach-Hill (4.2 points per game) and Grace Sypnicki (3 points per game) will also be instrumental in Bear River’s success this season, said Billingsley. Rounding out the Lady Bruins roster is Kayla Toft, Bella Batula, Mallory Borrego, Brittany Mouk and Karinne McDonald.

A LOOK AT LEAGUE

The PVL is strong from top to bottom this season and making the playoffs as one of the top three teams will be no easy task.

The Foothill Lady Mustangs come into PVL play with a 16-1 record and one of the best players in the league in Makaila Sanders who is averaging 23.1 points per game. As a team, foothill averages 61.8 points per game and allows 40.1 points per game.

Colfax placed second in the PVL a year ago and is off to a 13-4 start this season. The Lady Falcons are led by 5-foot, 10-inch freshmen phenom Grace Bliss who is averaging 13.8 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.

Center is off to a 9-6 start behind the solid play of sophomore Maylene Hughes, who leads her team with 15.7 points per game.

Lincoln, who tied for third in the PVL with Bear River last season, has started the season 10-7 behind the play of sophomore Kalyna Kim, who averages 11.2 points per game.

Placer won the league last season, but is off to a 7-9 start this season. As a team they are averaging 50.75 points per game and allowing 49.7.

PVL play and the path to the playoffs begins today when Bear River travels to Sacramento to face off with Foothill.

