Pot bust: Nevada County deputies find 1,300 plants at commercial grow operation

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office yesterday served a criminal search warrant in the 17000 block of Sadie D Mine Road and discovered an apparent commercial marijuana cultivation operation, according to a Sheriff’s press release.

On the property deputies located eight greenhouses with about 9,000 square feet of combined grow space, which contained more than 1,300 marijuana plants.

A binder was located at the scene containing about 280 photocopies of doctor's recommendations, as well as photocopies of personal identification of the people named in the recommendations.

Also discovered was paperwork listing more than one business that may be associated with the commercial operation, including "Nevada County Cannabis, Inc."

Based on the identifications found in the binder, none of the recommendations were for Nevada County residents and no one was located at the scene at the time the search warrant was served, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.