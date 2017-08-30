Update: Evacuations expand due to fire near North San Juan; shelter to open in Grass Valley

Also check out our live scanner feed here:

Update 6:20 p.m.

According to Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal, 24 Sheriff’s personnel are out evacuating all streets in the immediate area, which he referred to as “vast.” Royal said most roads being evacuated were east of Peterson’s Corner.

Royal said the highway was closed from Tyler Foot Road to Sweetland Road, but deputies were working to divert northbound traffic at The Willo Restaurant just north of Nevada City. Southbound traffic was being diverted at Birchville Road.

And emergency shelter for those displaced from the fire will be available at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley.

The Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team will be available for those with horses or livestock at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Original post

A fire started near Highway 49 at Pleasant Valley Road this afternoon, just one mile south of North San Juan.

The fire was burning at 25 acres and was zero percent contained with a dangerous rate of spread as of 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Traffic on Highway 49 is being diverted at Birchville Road.

Fire engines from every agency in the surrounding three counties are on scene and Cal Fire has ordered additional aircraft and resources to assist and battling the blaze.

Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal said between 20 and 40 homes could be affected.

Multiple structures are already involved in what is being called the Pleasant Fire.

Royal said a shelter may open up for those whose homes are threatened.

An initial 911 call reported the fire at 3:33 p.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Stay tuned for the latest.