PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: March 25-31 | TheUnion.com

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: March 25-31
April 3, 2017
Happy Monday! Here are some snapshots of Western Nevada County from this past week. Check out our Instagram page for more!
We had a group of very inquisitive Forest Charter School students in The Union's newsroom this morning. We were very surprised to find out how many good questions they had for us, including staff writer Alan Riquelmy, being asked what his first article was about.
School children make pedal powered smoothies at last weekend's STEAM Expo held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The unconventional approach at a science fair celebrated its second year, garnering more and more support from the community.
A couple more months and this barrel of dried cherry infused beer from Nevada City's Ol' Republic Brewery should be ready. The brewers are filling up old bourbon barrels with the chocolate stout to add to the aroma and taste of the infusion. Its been five years since Ol' Republic has been a part of the community, with a pair of new Grass Valley brewerys ready to enter the mix.
The restored Bridgeport Bridge barn may get over looked when compared to the longest surviving clear span covered bridge in the world sitting only feet away, but it's still very cool next to that old stone fence.