Nevada County Photos of the Week: April 8-15 | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Photos of the Week: April 8-15
April 17, 2017
We had the pleasure of touring the California Highway Patrol Academy in Sacramento today and got a first person glimpse into the extensive training that goes into the makings of our local CHP officers. Keep an eye out for more video and photos from today’s experience at TheUnion. Thanks again @gregtassone
The National Weather Service lifted their tornado warning for the Penn Valley and Smartsville areas. Eyewitnesses in the area sent us images of the hail that the storm did drop on Magnolia Lane in Smartsville as well as Hwy 20. – image courtesy Natalie Hannah.
Sunset light casts an orange glow on dissipating storm clouds, where a tornado warning was shortly in effect. A lingering thunderstorm can be seen dropping more rain on Nevada County in the distance, while red winged black birds seem to care less as they gather on the fence nearby.
Chasing the light yesterday in Smartsville when the 1871 Immaculate Conception Catholic church caught my eye.