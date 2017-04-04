Penn Valley Market owner feels community support after false rumor dispelled | TheUnion.com

Penn Valley Market has received an outpouring of community support since a false rumor about market owner Balraj Singh Hundal was dispelled.

Hundal, also known as Happy, was on vacation with his family in India at the time when the rumor surfaced on the Facebook group Nevada County Peeps.

"I was so upset," he said. "My family was upset, and my wife."

The rumor spread when a Facebook user posted the link to a KTVN news article that details the crimes of Baldwinder Singh, a Reno man who also goes by the name Happy.

Baldwinder Singh was convicted of "conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists for a movement to create an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region of India," while living in the US, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice included in the article.

The Facebook user falsely identified Baldwinder Singh as the owner of Penn Valley Market.

Hundal said the similarities between his name and the Reno man's are no coincidence. Over 30 percent of people in the Punjab state of India go by the name Happy, and 100 percent of people in that state attach Singh to their last name, he said.

Hundal was shocked to learn that people had confused him with the Reno convict.

"Everybody knows that I'm not that kind of guy," he said. "I'm always joking and laughing."

But he never doubted that he had the support of his loyal customers, he said.

"My customers are my backbone," he said. "They hold me up. I respect them and they respect me."

According to the Nevada County Executive Office's Demographic and Statistical Profile for the 2015-2016 fiscal year, 86 percent of Nevada County residents identify as white, while only 1 percent identify as Asian.

Though he fears the rumor may have been an example of racial profiling, Hundal said he's never had any experiences with racism while living in Penn Valley.

Hundal said a Lake Wildwood woman who'd never shopped at Penn Valley Market recently came in with flowers and a card, showing her support for the local business owner.

"Everybody's so nice," he said. "That's why I live here. I can officially grow my family here."

