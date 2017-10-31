Panel, fundraising concert scheduled for Nevada City town square concept

A fundraising concert and town hall discussion on the topic of a town square in Nevada City is scheduled for Friday, according to a news release.

Jumpsuit Records is teaming up with the City of Nevada City, KVMR, Future of Nevada County and Heartbass for the Town Square Revival, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a town hall panel and discussion, which is free and open to the public. The panel will feature Nevada City building and business owners, community activists, and local historians to explore the history and concept of town squares, including the challenges and potential, as well as business verses public needs.

A fundraising dance party is scheduled to follow, beginning at 8 p.m., with music by the Polish Ambassador and Ayla Nereo. The party is a paid event and 100 percent of proceeds will be allocated to the process of exploring a town square, the release states.

The panel and concert, which will both take place at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City, are official, city-sanctioned events.

Through events such as Victorian Christmas, the Saturday Nevada City Farmers Market, and the Yuba Village Building Convergence, many in this community have experienced Nevada City streets closed to vehicular traffic. This, ultimately, has brought the concept of a pedestrian-friendly street to the forefront as a possible development by community activists, residents, and business owners. The community's participation in the Town Square Revival is the next step. All business and building owners, Nevada City residents, and community members are encouraged to join in this exploratory conversation, party and celebration.

An online survey is also available seeking community input about the town square concept at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FR3936Q. To RSVP, go to https://goo.gl/78f4uF. For concert tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2vJjotN. Town Hall Panel Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/townsquarerevival/?fref=ts.