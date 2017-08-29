UPDATE: Ponderosa Fire reaches 3,500 acres and 10% contained; suspect arrested (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Location: Ponderosa way and Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown

Acres Burned – Containment: 3,507acres – 10% contained

Structures Threatened: 1,300 (500 homes & 800 outbuildings)

Structures Destroyed: 10 residences and 20 outbuildings destroyed, 5 residences and 10 outbuildings damaged

Evacuation Order

Evacuation orders are in place for Lumpkin Road, from Forbestown Road to CAL FIRE Station 51, including the community of Feather Falls. For the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek and Mountain House. This includes Oro Quincy Highway from Foreman Creek, north to Mountain House and all tributaries including Bald Rock Rd.

Evacuation Order: Lumpkin Road, from Forbestown Road to CAL FIRE Station 51, including the community of Feather Falls.

Evacuation Centers:

*Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, 95966

*The Ponderosa Community Center, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville, 95919

Small Animal Shelter:

*The Old County Hospital, Oroville 2279 Del Oro.

*Large Animal Shelter: Camelot Equestrian Park at 1985 Clark Rd.

Road Closures: Lumpkin Road at Forbestown Road, Lumpkin Road at Mill Road, Oro Quincy Highway at Foreman Creek, Oro Quincy Highway at Upper Bald Rock Road

Cooperating Agencies: Butte County Sheriff's Office, Butte County Fire Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Red Cross, CHP, US Forest Service, California State Parks, PG&E, California Conservation Corps and Cal OES.

Total Fire Personnel: 1,176

Total Fire Engines: 139

Total Fire Crews: 34

Total Helicopters: 3

Total Dozers: 12

Total Water Tenders: 30

Conditions: The fire continued to burn actively throughout the day. Additional firefighters continued to arrive from across the State. Firefighters are working aggressively in steep and rugged areas with inaccessible terrain which is hampering firefighting efforts in 100+ degree temperatures. Structure defense remains a priority and firefighters continue to establish and improve containment lines.

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.

From a Cal Fire release:

The fire continued to burn actively throughout the day. Additional firefighters continued to arrive from across the State. Firefighters are working aggressively in steep and rugged areas with inaccessible terrain which is hampering firefighting efforts in 100+ degree temperatures. Structure defense remains a priority and firefighters continue to establish and improve containment lines.

The Ponderosa Community Center: 17130 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville 95919 Small Animal Shelter: The Old County Hospital 2279 Del Oro Ave., Oroville 95965 Large Animal Shelter: Camelot Equestrian Park 1985 Clark Road, Oroville 95965 Road closures: Lumpkin Road at Forbestown Road

Lumpkin Road at Mill Road

Oro Quincy Highway at Foreman Creek

Oro Quincy Highway at Upper Bald Rock Road

UPDATE: 6:17 p.m.

The fire is 10 percent contained and has reached 3,150 acres. Ten homes and 20 outbuildings have been destroyed 15 structures have been damaged while 500 remained threatened, according to a Cal Fire release. Total personnel on the job sits at 1,176.

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Ponderosa Fire expanded evacuation warning

An Immediate Evacuation Order has been issued for the entire communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, and Mountain House. This includes Oro Quincy Highway from Foreman Creek, north to Mountain House and all tributaries including Bald Rock Rd. An Immediate Evacuation Order requires the immediate movement of people out of an affected area due to an imminent threat to life. Choosing to stay could result in loss of life. Staying may also impede the work of emergency personnel. Due to the changing nature of the emergency, this Immediate Evacuation Order may be the only warning that people in the affected areas receive. Public Assembly Points have been established at Berry Creek School and Lake Madrone for those needing transport from the area. If you have special medical needs and need paratransit, please call 2-1-1. Evacuation Shelters have been established at:  Church of the Nazarene 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville 95966

 The Ponderosa Community Center 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville 95919Animal Shelters have been established at:

 Small Animal Shelter: The Old County Hospital, Oroville 2279 Del Oro.

 Large Animal Shelter: Camelot Equestrian Park at 1985 Clark Rd.When evacuating, take your animals with you. Make sure to bring water, food, bedding, and any containment devices necessary. If you have larger animals or livestock that you are unable to take with you, they should be left in open pastures. Do not leave animals locked in a barn or other structure.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Ponderosa Fire expanded evacuation warning

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the entire communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek and Mountain house.

This includes the area of Oro Quincy Hwy. from Foreman Creek to the community of Mountain House and all tributaries, including Bald Rock Road.

Please make arrangements for your animals at this time. If you do not have transportation, make arrangements with friends, family and neighbors. if you are unable to obtain transportation please call the CAL FIRE Information Line at 538-7826. If you have special medical needs and need paratransit, call 2-1-1.

Evacuation Order: Lumpkin Road, from Forbestown Road to CAL FIRE Station 51, including the community of Feather Falls.

Evacuation Warning: An evacuation warning has been established for all roads within the following perimeters:

NW – Bald Rock Road at Katella Road

SW – Big Ridge Road to Oro Quincy Hwy (including Little Ridge Road)

SE – Bean Creek Road at Eckards Lane

NE – Bald Rock Road to Enumclaw Road

Evacuation Centers:

Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, 95966

The Ponderosa Community Center, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville, 95919

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

UPDATE: 9 a.m. — Via CalFire

CAL FIRE: 10 residences and 20 outbuildings have been destroyed. Five residences and 10 outbuildings damaged.

Administrative Unit: CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire

County: Butte County

Location: Ponderosa way and Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of ForbestownAcres

Burned: 2,500 acres

Evacuation Order: Lumpkin Road from Forbestown Road to Station 51 and all connecting roads.

Evacuation Warning: Lumpkin Rd from The Enterprise Bridge to Lake View Terrace.

All roads/areas within the perimeter of these boundries:

(North West) Bald Rock Road at Catella

(South West) Big Ridge Road to Oro Quincy Hwy, Including Little Ridge Road

(South East) Bean Creek at Eckards Lane

(North East) Bald Rock Road to Enumclaw Road

Contact: 530-538-7826 (Ponderosa Fire Information Line )

(LIVE FEED below)

UPDATE: 11:33 p.m: According to the Chico Enterprise-Record, nine or 10 structures have burned, with another 40 immediately threatened.

Cal Fire reports the fire has grown to 1,000 acres, with no percentage of containment.

The fire began a little after 1:00 p.m. with 10 acres of vegetation burning at a dangerous rate of spread according to Cal Fire PIO Scott McLean.

“The firefighters had difficult access to get into certain parts of this fire,” McLean said.

McLean sat in his vehicle at the end of a driveway of a home that had sustained fire damage.

“You can see the devastation it caused, you can tell how fast this fire went through this area because of the topography,” McLean said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

UPDATE 5:49 p.m.: Cal Fire is reporting a fire near Oroville, known as the Ponderosa Fire, burning at 600 acres.

The fire is near Ponderosa Way and Lumpkin Road in Butte County. Evacuations are in progress, Cal Fire says.

ORIGINAL POST:

OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters in Northern California have ordered residents to evacuate the rural hills above Lake Oroville under threat from a wildfire.

Cal Fire says about 200 acres have burned.

The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon as a heatwave blankets much of California.

The wildfire is burning in the sparsely populated area east of Lake Oroville.

It was not immediately clear how many homes could be threatened by the wildfire.