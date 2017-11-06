Officers respond to altercation at Nevada Union High School
November 6, 2017
An altercation occurred between a Nevada County sheriff's deputy and a high school student Monday afternoon at Nevada Union High School, according to the sheriff's office.
No weapons were involved in the altercation, said Donna Nelson, administrative assistant for Sheriff Keith Royal.
A medical assessment is being performed on the student suspect, Nelson said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.