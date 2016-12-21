 Obituary os Mildred Fay Stevens | TheUnion.com

Obituary os Mildred Fay Stevens

Mildred Fay Stevens passed away on Dec. 15, 2016 in Sacramento. She was 99.

She was preceded in death by parents Clarence & Anna Stoner.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Avella.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.