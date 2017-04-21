Obituary of William Owen Hostetter | TheUnion.com

William Owen Hostetter, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, best friend, passed away April 6, 2017.

He was born in Minnesota, on March 8, 1943. He came to California with his parents, brothers and sister before he was 10. Grew up and went to high school in Ojai, California during simpler times.

He married his high school sweetheart and had a son and daughter. He was Baptist by faith, then painter by trade yet he could build or fix anything. He had the fastest motorcycle in town for two years running. Everyone wanted him to work on their stuff, cars, trucks, motorcycles or homes. He lived life on his own terms. In the end he came skidding into home plate at 110 mph saying "wow, what a ride!" I am going to miss the hardest working man I ever met, my POP.