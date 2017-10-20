Obituary of William Carl Burton Sr.

William Carl Burton Sr. passed away on Oct. 13, 2017 in his home with his family around him.

William worked in Nevada City Foundry, Yuba River Lumber Co., and construction, retiring from Benuzzi doing construction.

He enjoyed earlier years camping with family, rock hunting and putting on many barbecues.

William is survived by daughters Paula Heath, Denise Kalb (Steve), Roxanna Rist, Roseann Littlejohn; Son Glen Burton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Brother Richard Burton, Sisters-in-law Bonita Myers (Paul), Ilene Buster (Bill); and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Richard Gatley and Violet Loretta Burton; ex-wife and longtime friend Lavina Bernice Littlejohn; son William Carl Burton Jr. (Debra); and son-in-law Maskey M. Heath.

Any memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of the Foothills.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.