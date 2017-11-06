Obituary of William “Bill” Lewis Smith

William "Bill" Lewis Smith passed away on October 25, 2017 in his home. He was 88.

As per his request, no services will be held.

Bill was born on July 25, 1929 in Long Beach to Lewis Holmes Smith and Marie Caroline Towne. He worked in the Television Industry in Hollywood for 30 years before retiring to Nevada City in 1984. Bill decided to return to work in 1987, spending the next few years with the Grass Valley Group.

Bill loved trains and RVing and was considered a jack-of-all-trades. Over the years, he built 4 homes and remodeled several more.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Phyllis Smith; daughters, Penni Smith and Dee Ann (Bruce) Bellows; grandsons, James (Lia) Bellows and Gregory (Lesleyanne) Bellows; and great-granddaughter Millie North, as well as his nephews and niece and their children. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and only brother.

