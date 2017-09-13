Obituary of William (Bill) Gunder

William (Bill) Gunder passed away September 12, 2017 in his home in Penn Valley, CA. He was born in San Jose on January 17, 1922. His crowning accomplishment, together with his wife, Barbara, was raising his six children, Dave, Tom, Sue, Pat, Barbara and Steve, to be good citizens and compatible family members. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A highlight of his early life was piloting a B-25 Mitchell medium bomber in WWII for 62 missions in the Mediterranean theatre. Private graveside services will be held at Penn Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.