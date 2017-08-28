Obituary of William Arvid Skibitzke

William Arvid Skibitzke, age 72, went peacefully from his earthly home in Penn Valley, CA, to his home in Heaven on July 26, 2017. He had fought a courageous fight against Alzheimer's Disease for the last 10 years, always handling his condition with style, grace, a positive spirit, and humor. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Glenda Skibitzke, his two children Sarah (Bryan) Skibitzke-Donnell of Los Angeles, CA, and Bill (Brooke) Skibitzke with grandson Will of Seattle WA, sister Patricia (Jim) Grubb of Seattle, and nephews Michael (Chere) Burtis and Brandon Burtis. He is also survived by his loving step-children Heather (Byron) Renfro of Los Altos, CA, Zack Lewis of San Francisco, Ian Lewis of Melbourne, Australia, step grandchildren Cole and Mia Renfro, Los Altos.

Bill was born in Seattle and grew up in Chicago and Seattle. He graduated from the University of Washington, then earned his MBA from San Francisco State University, after which he lived in Silicon Valley. Bill loved his career in commercial and corporate real estate there for companies like Coldwell-Banker, 3Com, Palm, and Genentech. Bill's other passions included baseball, especially the San Francisco Giants, touring Napa Valley with his family in search of the perfect Chardonnay, and indulging his love of movies and live theater. Bill was an enthusiastic and involved member of Menlo Park Presbyterian Church, particularly loving his participation in putting on Men's Retreats, Singles and Marriage Retreats. In 2009, he moved to Penn Valley, CA, where he attended Twin Cities Church.

Bill was an unforgettable character, a wonderful, loving and generous man. Despite Alzheimer's, he was a huge, welcoming personality who was known throughout the area for his love of life, his dancing, his friendliness to all, and his unflagging sense of humor, especially in regards to the grace with which he accepted his condition. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends. His family will hold a Celebration of Life in Penn Valley in September.

Donations to the Memory and Aging Center (MAC) at UCSF in his memory are being gratefully accepted to honor his enthusiastic participation in many of their studies, trials and tests to find preventions and cures for Alzheimer's Disease. To make a UCSF donation on behalf of William Skibitzke, visit makeagift.ucsf.edu/ or by mail to UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. Note on the memo line: In memory of William Skibitzke, B1871-MAC