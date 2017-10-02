Obituary of William A. Cordery
October 2, 2017
William A. Cordery died September 16, 2017 in Auburn CA. He was 81.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; children Bill, Gary and Cathy Ward; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2017 at Max's Restaurant at the Holiday Inn, 120 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA.
