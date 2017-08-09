Obituary of Wilbur (Bill) Lee Struck | TheUnion.com

Wilbur (Bill) Lee Struck of Grass Valley, CA entered into his Eternal Joy with his Savior Jesus Christ on July 27, 2017 in Grass Valley. He was 84.

He was born in Long Beach on September 1, 1932 and lived his entire life in California. He and his wife moved to Grass Valley in 1994.

He is survived by his loving companion and wife, Shirley Mae (née Lindsay) Struck. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. They were married in 1951 in Santa Barbara, CA.

He was a member at Calvary Bible Church and was active in the church, the community and with local ministries. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, Bill received his bachelors degree in business from San Jose State College and worked for Lockheed/Martin Space and Missile in Sunnyvale.

Bill is also survived by his sister Dianne (Virgil) Bodeen; three children, Kathryn Ann Foster of Nevada, Mark (Vivian) Struck of Minnesota and David (Valerie) Struck of California; 8 grandkids, Stephanie Struck, Jodi (Dave) Bellefeuille, Daniel (Kendra) Struck, Jason (Xing) Struck, Aidan Struck, Riley Struck, Jessica Matlock and Jordan Matlock; and one new great-grandson, Charles Rimmereid Struck.

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on September 3, 2017 at the Calvary Bible Church of Grass Valley. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill's compassion with a memorial gift to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.