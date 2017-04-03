Obituary of Wayne Garten | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Wayne Garten
April 3, 2017
Wayne Garten passed away March 26, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born February 1, 1921.
Wayne is survived by daughter Leslie Garten; son Dale Garten; grandchildren Joshua Garten and Sarah Thompson; and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death his wife of 48 years, Bernice (Karen) Garten.
Wayne enjoyed 44 years of retirement in Nevada County. He loved motorcycles and animals. Wayne was known for his kindness and generosity. He will be sorely missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
