Obituary of Walter Kent Bass

Walter Kent Bass died on October 5th, 2017. He was 96.

Walter was born on March 17,1921, in Wesson, Mississippi to Mack and Shellie Bass. At an early age, they moved to Rayville, Louisiana, where he graduated from high school. He then attended North East Junior College in Monroe, Louisiana and majored in Aviation and Electronics.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, ham radio and flying. He was a licensed pilot and flew for many years. He served four years in the Navy Reserve in WWII in the South pacific. He was a member of the American Legion. He was employed by Litton Industries, San Carlos, CA for 35 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Bass of Grass Valley; son Rick Bass; daughter Melody (Steven); grandchildren Colby, Corey, Lindsay and Ashley Lowe, all of Tucson, Arizona; stepdaughter Marlene Barron and grandchildren Brynne, Jerika and Spencer Barron; stepson William Maxwell, his wife Maryann and grandchildren Bruce Maxwell, Adiena and husband Thomas Burck, William Jr. (Christina) and great-grandchildren Jacob and Avery Maxwell, all of Half Moon Bay, CA.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice of Sacramento, CA.

Chapel of the Angels Mortuary will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday October 13, 2017, located at 250 Race St. Grass Valley, CA, and the graveside services will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Grass Valley, CA. A small reception will then follow at Ponderosa Pines Rec Center in Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.