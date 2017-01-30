Obituary of W. Lowell Robertson | TheUnion.com

W. Lowell Robertson was born on April Fool’s Day in Cincinnati, Ohio. He came to California when he was four, and grew up in San Bernardino, in then-quiet neighborhoods surrounded by orange groves. An independent, adventurous, sometimes reckless youth, he set his own course early on, and put himself through college by cooking for his fraternity. He studied ancient history, art history, and religion, and became adept at sailing, beach volleyball, and organizing parties.

He married Diane Sheerer in September, 1966. After only a few short years in Santa Barbara, they relocated to Chicago, site of Sears Corporate. He was the youngest National Sales Manager up to that time. He liked Chicago, but not its weather, and so moved back to the west coast with his young family. There followed multiple positions in multiple locations. One day, he answered an intriguing ad in the Wall Street Journal, and he and his wife came to Nevada City for the first time. “Just one look was all it took,” he often said. He worked as vice-president of retail operations for Alpha from 1978-1981. During that time and through the following transition, he served two terms as president of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, and was instrumental in bringing the Butterfly Concerts to Pioneer Park and in establishing Victorian Christmas. In 1981, he started his own business, which eventually became Sonic Technology, a consumer electronics company. In addition, he began consulting and mentoring local business people.

Lowell loved California landscapes, beaches, the Yuba River, and his garden. He enjoyed travel and visited many parts of the world, but never wanted to live anyplace but here. He read widely, wrote vividly, cooked creatively, competed enthusiastically and well at word games, and took great pleasure in the arts, particularly theater. Increasingly over the last decades, he wanted to give back. He employed his intelligence, passion and compassion to aid individuals and organizations working to benefit the people of our county.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane, children Cassandra and Will, grandchildren Theo and Owen, sister Alexis Borich (Andy), niece Allyssa Borich and sister-in-law Sally Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents Jane and William and his brother Bruce Robertson. Because he didn’t especially like winter, a celebration of his life will be held in spring. To honor him, the family suggests making a donation to one of the local non-profits essential to the quality of life in our community.