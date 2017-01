Obituary of Virginia Yvonne Sells | TheUnion.com

Virginia Yvonne Sells passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 in Grass Valley. She was 67.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please contact Eric Sells at (530) 828-4236.

Virginia was born on July 18, 1949 to Raymundo and Gussie Belty.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Virginia is survived by Ray, Steven and Eric Sells and many grandkids.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.