Obituary of Virginia Louise McCoy | TheUnion.com

Virginia Louise McCoy died peacefully in Grass Valley on Jan. 16, 2017. She was 95.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1921 in Whittier, CA to John and Freida Briano.

In 1942 Virginia married Robert McCoy and was happily married for 60 years. They had three children. Two children survive her daughter Laurie (Joe) Kilgore; and son Randy (Debbie) McCoy. A second son Kenneth died in 2015 leaving wife Diane.

Bob and Virginia had six grandchildren Lisa Garcia, Gina Colver, Sandi Lewis, Amy Shriver, Randi Schlitzer, and Coby McCoy; plus six great grandchildren.

Virginia enjoyed flower gardening, loving her grandchildren and reading. She was a kind, considerate person and no one made a better pie! Family and friends will miss her beauty and gentle spirit.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.