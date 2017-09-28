Obituary of Virginia Eileen Soderberg

Yoshi was born Virginia Eileen Soderberg, passed away on September 17, 2017 at the Wolf Creek Care Center in Grass Valley California after a several-month struggle with cancer. She was 72.

Yoshi was born to her parents Margaret and Clyde Soderberg on October 21, 1944 in San Pedro, California. She was very spiritual with a great love of nature and the human spirit and was well known for her deep caring of others.

Although faced with difficulties throughout her life related to traumas incurred during childhood, Yoshi shined through becoming a very caring mother and pursuing an abundance of practices including massage therapy, addiction counseling and herbal treatments. She was a gentle, compassionate and loving person who enjoyed horses, angelic music and walks in nature. Yet she also had an intense quality, driven to be a self-disciplined student persistent in the pursuit and sharing of spirituality and truth.

She will be greatly missed be everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her sister Karen; three sons Zac, Leon and Ben; niece and nephews Jan, Erik and Jon; and five grandchildren, Ian, Isaac, Neylan, Aria and Nicholas.

She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Clyde and her brothers Pete and Chris.

Memorial services will be held at the Unity in the Gold Country Church in Grass Valley at 10 a.m., on Saturday October 7. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Hospice of the Foothills. Thank you Hospice of the Foothills and Wolf Creek Care Center for their care and support during this difficult time. Please join us in celebration of her life and sharing your memories of her.