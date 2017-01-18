Obituary of Verna Weaver | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Verna Weaver
On Jan. 4, 2017, Verna Weaver our amazing wife, Mom, MumMum, and GrandyMum passed away peacefully. She was 84.
Verna was born in 1932.
Family was a priority for Verna. She was also a loving friend to many. She was known for her grace, dignity, hospitality, playful sense of humor; and especially her love of Christmas and a good parade.
Verna is survived by her husband of 61 years Roy; her three daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Dell, Nancy (Bill) Smith and Ann (Tony) Barros. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brother Charles Thompson; and many extended family members.
There will be two Celebrations of Life, one in Grass Valley, at 2 p.m. on January 28, at the Holiday Inn Express. The other will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, at Presbyterian Church of Los Gatos Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to military charities such as the USO, VFW, Wounded Warriors Project.