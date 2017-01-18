Obituary of Verna Weaver | TheUnion.com

On Jan. 4, 2017, Verna Weaver our amazing wife, Mom, MumMum, and GrandyMum passed away peacefully. She was 84.

Verna was born in 1932.

Family was a priority for Verna. She was also a loving friend to many. She was known for her grace, dignity, hospitality, playful sense of humor; and especially her love of Christmas and a good parade.

Verna is survived by her husband of 61 years Roy; her three daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Dell, Nancy (Bill) Smith and Ann (Tony) Barros. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brother Charles Thompson; and many extended family members.

There will be two Celebrations of Life, one in Grass Valley, at 2 p.m. on January 28, at the Holiday Inn Express. The other will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, at Presbyterian Church of Los Gatos Social Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to military charities such as the USO, VFW, Wounded Warriors Project.