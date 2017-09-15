Obituary of Vera Bernice Adamson Fielding Ronningen

Vera Bernice Adamson Fielding Ronningen passed away peacefully in Grass Valley, California on September 8, 2017. She was 94.

Vera was a registered nurse graduate from Saint Luke's Nursing School in Denver, Colorado. During her diverse nursing career, she worked in pediatrics in Colorado, was a surgical nurse in Ely, Nevada, and the Washoe County Health Nurse in Reno, Nevada.

She was a member of the Nevada County Country Club and the American Contract Bridge League District #20 Unit 461.

Vera had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes, stories, dancing, golfing and playing duplicate bridge.

She is survived by her sister Dianne Clocksin; brothers George Adamson and Donald Doney; step-sister Myrtle Williams; step-daughter Yvonne Ronningen Navarro; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Emily Adamson; step-father Reginald Doney; husbands Arthur Fielding and Norman Ronningen and step-brother Dennis Doney.

According to her wishes, there will be a cremation with no services. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.