Obituary of Vera Bernice Adamson Fielding Ronningen
September 15, 2017
Vera Bernice Adamson Fielding Ronningen passed away peacefully in Grass Valley, California on September 8, 2017. She was 94.
Vera was a registered nurse graduate from Saint Luke's Nursing School in Denver, Colorado. During her diverse nursing career, she worked in pediatrics in Colorado, was a surgical nurse in Ely, Nevada, and the Washoe County Health Nurse in Reno, Nevada.
She was a member of the Nevada County Country Club and the American Contract Bridge League District #20 Unit 461.
Vera had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes, stories, dancing, golfing and playing duplicate bridge.
She is survived by her sister Dianne Clocksin; brothers George Adamson and Donald Doney; step-sister Myrtle Williams; step-daughter Yvonne Ronningen Navarro; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Emily Adamson; step-father Reginald Doney; husbands Arthur Fielding and Norman Ronningen and step-brother Dennis Doney.
According to her wishes, there will be a cremation with no services. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- Nevada County Supervisors vote to ease restrictions on building second units
- THE UNION NOW: Live streaming from the newsroom