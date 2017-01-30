Obituary of Ursula Freymuth | TheUnion.com

Ursula Freymuth moved on from this life on January 10, 2017; she was 71. Ursula was born in the Dominican Republic in 1945, to refugees from Nazi Germany. She came to the United States in 1947 and attended Barnard College starting in 1963. Ursula loved to travel – she was partial to trains and motorcycles – and spent her young adulthood on the road. During this time, she lived in communes or stayed with friends; she loved mountains and the sea, but best of all, the desert. She settled with her Son in Nevada City in 1974. She gave birth to a Daughter in 1977.

Ursula was a soft-hearted rebel; she rarely made enough money but was generous with anyone in need. She took in lost and abused animals. Her tumbledown Nevada City home and studio were eclectic museums of natural history, folky art, found treasures, old fruit trees and endless herbal tinctures, balms and remedies; hers was a gathering place for seekers, thinkers, dreamers, artists and craftspeople. For 50 years, Ursula was a ceramic sculptor and potter who believed in the healing power of art. Her carefree, folk style was aimed at undermining the status quo and stodginess of the art world through a deliberately stylized aesthetic and bold technical approach. Ursula taught students of all stripes at her studio: cancer patients, children, the broken-hearted – and those who just wanted to get their hands dirty with clay, their hearts freed through creativity. She had an incandescent personal style and a ringing laugh which burst forth at any opportunity. She loved nature and beauty in every form; she was deeply involved in a holistic, pantheistic, wide-open spirituality of self-exploration and expression. She believed in a God which resided in everyone and everything, always as an animating spark. She believed in a God accessible through prayer and meditation; a God apparent in small things, stillness and contemplation.

Ursula had a circle of dearly-held friends to whom she was committed. She was a hub for a community which hummed with iconoclasts and counterculturalists who shared her belief in living differently, more carefully, more thoughtfully. She was devoted to sucking the marrow from life and to living each day as though it were her last. On the day she died, she took a walk to the Yuba where she delighted in the power and unruly beauty of the river in flood. Ursula will be remembered by those who loved her as someone who held true, always, to her ideals of non-violence (peace) and respect for nature. She will be remembered for her sense of awe and wonder at the abiding beauty of everyday things. She will be remembered for her ready laughter, her easy delight and reliable enthusiasm. A (potluck) wake will be held in Ursula’s honor, at her studio, on April 8, 2017, beginning at noon. Guests are encouraged to bring stories of Ursula and lawn chairs. Please send questions to dbshannon@gmail.com.