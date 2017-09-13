Obituary of Ursula Barker (Hufnagel)

On Thursday, September 7, 2017 this living world lost one of its kindest souls, Ursula Barker. Ursula (Sue to many) was born on Nov. 12, 1914 at the family home in Pueblo, Colorado. Her mother was Mary Borgia McCann whose decedents had emigrated from Ireland. Her father was Emil Julian Gustaf (J. G.) Hufnagel, an immigrant from Germany. She was the middle of three children, Catherine Florentine Abbott, the oldest and Louis Emil Hufnagel was the youngest. Ursula married Robert (Bob) Barker on January 3, 1940 in Ohio and moved to Pasadena, California.

In 1943, Bob was inducted into the Army. He was stationed at several bases including Beale Air Force Base. During that time, the couple lived at the Bret Hart Hotel, dined at the Holbrook and caught a Friday movie at the Del Oro. Lt. Barker was then stationed in India as member of Office of Strategic Services (OSS). While her husband was away in India, Ursula worked at Disney Studios in Burbank, California. She remembered being asked by the artists "Ursula, is this mouse funny?" Following WWII, Bob and Ursula had two children, Sharon and Michael. Ursula worked until 1987 as the Office Manager/Secretary for Hart and Mieras, an influential law firm in Los Angeles. In retirement she moved to Redding and then at the age of 97 to Rough and Ready to be with family. Ursula was an explorer and wanted to see and learn about new places. As a young single mother she took her family on trips to Yosemite, Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, Lake Arrowhead, Laguna Beach, Balboa Island, Catalina Island, Malibu and of course Disneyland. Her funds were limited, but she would pack lunches and make every dollar count. In later years she traveled with her daughter Sharon to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean Islands and England. While living in Redding she belonged to a Book Club, an Investment Club and was active in the Shasta County Newcomers. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met and had many lifetime friends. Ursula was known for her warmth and humor. She was a people person and loved seeing her friends and family regularly, as well as meeting new people. You could count on her to put a positive spin or cutting humor on any situation.

She will always be remembered for her laughter and her smile. Her mother Borgia McCann, her father Emil Hufnagel, her husband Robert Barker and her son Michael Barker preceded Ursula. Daughter Sharon Loucks, nieces Carol Graves, Mary Lou Weisse and nephew, Jim Hufnagel, survive her. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.